Applications are invited for various project based positions in National Institute of Technology (NIT), Agartala, Tripura.

National Institute of Technology (NIT), Agartala, Tripura for the post of one Research Associate-III under the sponsored research project ” Fabrication and Characterization of Ag doped Al203:TIO2 Nanowire Array device for UV-Vis Detection and Breath sensing application.”

Name of post : Research Associate-III

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : Ph.D. with first class in Electronics/ Nanotechnology/Physics, or Material Science OR Three year of research experience after ME/M.Tech with at least one research paper in Science Citation Index (SCI) journal in the area of Electronics/ Nanotechnology/Physics, or Material Science.

Monthly Emoluments : Rs. 54000/- ( with 9% HRA)

How to apply : Candidate should send their filled application including photograph and signed scan copy of educational qualifications, research publications and a statement of interest on or before September 15, 2023.

The application should be sent to Dr. Mitra Barun Sarkar, Assistant Professor, Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering, National Institute of Technology (NIT), Agartala, Tripura, India or through e-mail at ra.serb.23@gmail.com /mbs.nita@gmail.com

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here



