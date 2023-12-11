Applications are invited for recruitment of 27 vacant positions or jobs in NIT Agartala Tripura.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Agartala Tripura is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Assistant Professor. The Government of India converted the Tripura Engineering College to National Institute of Technology Agartala on 1st April 2006 vide notification No. F. 20-20/2004/TS III/ dated 10.03.2006 of the Ministry of Human Resources Development (MHRD), Govt. of India. During the conversion, Tripura Engineering College was offering undergraduate degrees in Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Computer Science Engineering, Electronics & Communication and Production Engineering. Presently the Institute offers eight UG courses and PG courses in several fields along with Post Doctoral Fellowships. This Institute is autonomous under NIT being act passed by the parliament. The Institute recently introduced a new curriculum in the line of IITs where more number of elective subjects are being offered to make the system flexible. Previously, the Institute used to follow the mark based system of evaluation, but have been switching over to credit based system in order to keep track with the global evaluation methods. Industrial training, Undertaking projects are parts of the education system and students are also encouraged to take various activities for social development through NSS and NCC.

Name of post : Assistant Professor (Grade-I & Grade-II)

No. of posts : 27

Subject wise vacancies :

Civil Engineering : 5

Computer Science & Engineering : 5

Electrical Engineering : 7

Electronics and Communication Engineering : 4

Electronics and Instrumentation Engineering : 1

Mechanical Engineering : 2

Production Engineering : 1

Physics : 1

Master of Computer Science under CSE : 1

Eligibility Criteria : As per rules and regulations of NIT Agartala

How to apply :

Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.nita.ac.in/ up to 10th January 2024

Application Fees :

SC / ST : Rs. 500/-

PwD : No fee

Others : Rs. 1000/-

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here