Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or jobs in NECTAR Tripura.

North East Centre for Technology Application and Reach (NECTAR) Tripura is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Training Co-Ordinator in Bamboo and Cane Development Institute (BCDI)

Name of post : Training Co-Ordinator

No. of posts : 2

Salary : Rs. 20,000 – 25,000/- (Consolidated)

Essential qualification: Bachelor’s Degree from a Recognized University

Essential Experience: Min. 2 years experienced also in conducting skill development training (preferable bamboo sector)

Upper age limit: 40 years

Selection Procedure :

The selection will be based on academic qualification, experience, and performance in personal interview altogether. Eligible candidates will have to appear for a Skill Test / Personal Interview

How to apply :

Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://nectar.org.in/career/ up to 10th February 2024

Candidates working in Government Organization / PSU / Autonomous Bodies must route their application though proper channel

Applicants are required to attach all Copies of self-attested certificates in support of educational qualifications, date of birth, experience, and any other relevant information, if any should be attached with the application.

Applications without the supporting documents will be summarily rejected.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here