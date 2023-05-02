Tripura Jobs : National Institute of Nutrition Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various technical positions under National Institute of Nutrition Tripura.

National Institute of Nutrition Tripura is inviting applications from eligible candidates for four vacant positions for Pan India study entitled “Diet and Biomarker Survey in India (DABS-1)” funded by ICMR.

Name of post : Project SRF (Food and Nutrition)

No. of posts : 2

Salary : Rs. 44,450/-p.m.

Qualification :

Essential: M.Sc. Nutrition from a recognized university And Willing to work in the field and able to understand the local language

Desirable: One year experience conducting field or Community Studies (24-hour dietary recall data collection)

Age Limit : Not exceeding 35 years

Name of post : Project Field Worker

No. of posts : 2

Salary : Rs. 18,000/-p.m.

Qualification :

Essential: 12th pass in Science subjects from a recognized organization and 2 years experience in field studies. B.Sc. Degree in Life Sciences shall be treated as three years experience And Willing to work in the field and able to understand the local Language.

Desirable: Minimum of One year experience in Data collection from field or community studies

Age Limit : Not exceeding 30 years

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 18th May 2023 at Department of Community Medicine, 2nd Floor, Agartala Govt. Medical College, Tripura. Applications will be received from the individuals by hand on the date of Walk-in-interview between 9:30 A.M. and 11.30 A.M. The candidates will not be allowed to enter the Venue after 11.30 A.M. under any circumstances.

How to apply : Candidates may download the application form from www.nin.res.in and submit the same duly filled in along with one set of photocopies of certificates and one latest photograph and all the Original Certificates for verification during interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here







