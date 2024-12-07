Applications are invited for recruitment of seven vacant positions or jobs in High Court of Tripura.

The High Court of Tripura is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Driver. The Tripura High Court is the High Court of the state of Tripura. It was altogether established on 23 March 2013, after making suitable amendments in the Constitution of India and North-Eastern Areas (Re-organisation) Act, 1971. The seat of the High Court is altogether at Agartala, the capital of Tripura. The first Chief Justice was Justice Deepak Gupta (23 March 2013 to 16 May 2016). Earlier, the state of Tripura along with the other six states also of the North – East of India was under the Guwahati High Court, a permanent bench of the Guwahati High Court was established in Agartala in the year 1992 having territorial jurisdiction of the state of Tripura.

Name of post : Driver

No. of posts : 7

Eligibility Criteria :

A candidate must be a citizen of India as defined in Articles 5 & 6 of the Constitution of India and must be Class VIII passed or also equivalent having a validly issued commercial driving license.

Selection Procedure :

The candidate shall have to appear in the Written Test of 100 marks of MCQ/ Objective type questions relating to General Knowledge, Current affairs & General English, etc. followed by Driving Test of 50 marks

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://thc.nic.in/ up to 06.01.2025 ( till 05:00 P.M.).

The candidates already in Government Services shall apply either through proper channel or also attach ‘No-Objection Certificate’ from his/her employer.

Application Fees :

The application fee for UR category applicant is Rs.400/- (Rupees four hundred only) and also that of reserved category (SC/ST) applicant is Rs.200/- (Rupees two hundred only).

Fees once deposited will not be refunded or adjusted for any other recruitment in future. Candidates are to deposit fees by using Credit Card (Visa/Master/Rupay), Net Banking, Debit Card (Visa/Master/Rupay), Wallets & Cash Cards & UPI only. No other mode of payment will be accepted. Bank charges may apply.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here