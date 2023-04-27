Tripura Jobs : CCRH Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various project based positions in Central Council for Research in Homeopathy (CCRH) Tripura.

Regional Research Institute for Homoeopathy, Agartala under C.C.R.H is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Junior Research Fellows (Homeo) and Program Assistant (Homoeo) on contract basis.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellows (Homeo)

No. of posts : 4

Qualification :

1. Degree in Homoeopathy from a recognized University/Institute.

2. Enrolment on the Central Register of CCH or State Board of Homoeopathy.

Emoluments : Rs. 31,000/- (Consolidated) + HRA as per rules

Age : Not exceeding 35 years as on the date of interview.

Name of post : Program Assistant (Homeo)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

1. Degree in Homoeopathy from a recognized University/Institute.

2. Enrolment on the Central Register of CCH or State Board of Homoeopathy.

Emoluments : Rs. 25,000/- (Consolidated)

Age : Not exceeding 35 years as on the date of interview.

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 19th May 2023 in Regional Research Institute for Homoeopathy, Joy Krishna Kobra Para Road, Khumulwng, Jirania, Agartala, Tripura (W) – 799045. Reporting Time: 9.30 a.m. to 10.00 a.m.

How to apply : Candidate who fulfills the requirement may attend the Interview along with the application in the format attached as Annexure-I with self-attested photocopies and original certificates of qualification, experience, mark sheets, birth certificate and passport size photograph.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here