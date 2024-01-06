Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or jobs in Army Public School Agartala Tripura.

Army Public School Agartala Tripura is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) and also of Primary Teachers (PRT).

Name of posts :

TGT Maths

PRT

No. of posts :

TGT Maths : 1

PRT : 1

Education Qualifications :

As per CBSE Affiliation Bye-Laws-2018 and AWES guidelines for the post.

Age limit :

Below 40 years for fresh candidates and below 57 years for experienced candidates/ESM (Minimum 5 years teaching experience in last 10 years). Experienced candidates will be preferred.

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications on prescribed form available in school website or AWES website www.awesindia.com and send in sealed enveloped marked “Application for the subject of…..” by Registered/Speed Post/By hand to the school address:- The Principal, Army Public School Agartala, OMC Tilla, Lichubagan, Agartala, Tripura, Pin-799012 with attested copies of educational/ experience certificates and also along with DD of Rs 100/- in favour of “Army Public School Agartala.”

Last Date for receiving applications is 21st Jan 2024 at 1200 hrs.

Shortlisted Candidates will be called for interview by e- mail.

No TA/DA will be admissible.

Incomplete applications and not as per format given on website will not be considered. The school Management reserves all right of selection/rejection.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here