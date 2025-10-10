Guwahati: Three of the six inmates who escaped from Tripura’s Dharmanagar Sub-Jail on October 1 have been apprehended, officials confirmed on Friday following the latest arrest in Assam.

On that early morning, six prisoners, five undertrials and one serving a life sentence, overpowered a jail guard using sharp weapons and broke out.

A Tripura Police team, led by Sub?Inspector Biswajeet Das of Dharmanagar Police Station and supported by Assam Police, arrested fugitive Rahim Ali in Sribhumi district (formerly Karimganj) in southern Assam.

Earlier, police captured Abdul Pata and Narayan Chandra Datta from Dharmanagar on October 1 and 2, respectively.

North Tripura Superintendent of Police Avinash Kumar Rai stated that multiple search teams are operating across North Tripura and adjoining Unakoti districts to corner the remaining three escapees.

The prisoners on the run include Abdul Pata, Rahim Ali, Narayan Chandra Dutta, Rosan Ali, and Nazim Uddin.

The sixth escapee, Sunil Debbarma, faces serious charges, including murder, and was serving a life term.

Authorities reportedly identified Narayan Chandra Dutta as a Bangladeshi national previously arrested under the Passport and other Acts.

Authorities had arrested Abdul Pata, a resident of Nilambazar in Assam’s Sribhumi district, under the NDPS Act for illegal drug activities.

In response to the jailbreak, the Inspector General of Prisons suspended Jailor Dhananjoy Bhattacharya and warders Pallab Kanti Bhowmik, Prashikhan Jamatia, Mohammad Gedu Mia, and Notan Lodh. Disciplinary proceedings will follow against all five staff.

Officials confirmed that security forces launched a large-scale, multi-team search immediately after the escape. All police stations and security posts across North Tripura and Unakoti remain on high alert. Superintendent Rai personally oversaw one of the search teams.

To prevent cross-border escape, authorities also sealed exit points along the Assam, Mizoram, and the Bangladesh border.

They also requested assistance from the Border Security Force (BSF) to maintain a tight watch along the India–Bangladesh frontier.

Tripura’s North district borders Assam and Mizoram, shares an international front with Bangladesh, making border vigilance crucial to the manhunt.