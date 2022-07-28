AGARTALA: The Tripura government, on Thursday, appointed senior IPS officer Amitabh Ranjan as the new Director General of Police (DGP) of Tripura.

Amitabh Ranjan is a 1988 batch Indian police service (IPS) officer.

He is currently on central deputation and posted as the Special Director of Intelligence Bureau (IB) in New Delhi.

Amitabh Ranjan will replace incumbent Tripura DGP VS Yadav.

“Consequent upon repatriation from central deputation and in the interest of public service, the Governor is pleased to appoint Amitabh Ranjan as the DGP and head of police force with effect from the date he assumes charge,” an official informed.

Earlier, the appointments committee of the cabinet approved the proposal of the ministry of home affairs for premature repatriation of Amitabh Ranjan, special director, IB to his parent cadre on July 18.

Notably, Amitabh Ranjan began his career in Tripura as sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Kamalpur in Dhalai district of Tripura in 1990 after probation.

In 1998 he had gone on central deputation from the post of superintendent of police (Special Branch).

However, in January 2020 Tripura government had offered him to join as DGP but MHA didn’t release him.

Notably, appointment of the new Tripura DGP comes barely a fortnight after the Tripura government removed Kumar Alok from the post of chief secretary and appointed him as the director general (DG) of state institute of public administration and rural development (SIPARD).

Principal secretary JK Sinha has been made the in-charge chief secretary of Tripura.

Tripura chief minister Manik Saha removed Kumar Alok as the chief secretary for alleged non-cooperation with the government.