AGARTALA: Newly elected Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman has called upon the party workers to wage a united battle against the ruling BJP akin to the freedom movement led by the Congress party against the British.

Barman said, “The fate of the BJP should be like the British. The way the British had to leave the country; the BJP has to be trounced from power in the same way.”

“The path will be full of challenges but we have to unite and lead from the front,” he added.

Slamming the BJP, Sudip Roy Barman said, “The BJP has understood it very well that their days are numbered. The politically motivated investigations on Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are glaring examples of the fact that their support base is fast eroding.”

“And, the only way left before them is to tarnish the image of political opponents,” said Barman.

Lashing out at the BJP’s corporate friendly image, Barman said, “After BJP came to power, the country’s development has become a subject of the whims of handful capitalists close to the saffron party. The people of this country will never allow this.”

The Congress MLA was speaking at the Satyagraha organized at Gandhighat in Agartala, Tripura to protest against the ED summons to Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

Tripura Congress President Birajit Sinha while addressing the event said that the Congress would not leave an inch of land to the ruling BJP.

“The BJP has crossed all limits. The democratic rights of the people are under attack. We have to restore democracy in Tripura as well as in the country. The Congress is the last hope of people,” he said.

Ex-MLA Asish Saha said, “We all have to group together to resist the BJP. The political courtesy has been killed by the party in power.”