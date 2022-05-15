AGARTALA: Amid reports of simmering resentment brewing within the ruling BJP in Tripura, IPFT chief NC Debbarma has announced that his party would extend full cooperation to new Tripura chief minister Manik Saha.

NC Debbarma, who recently ousted Mevar Kumar Jamatia, to take over reins of IPFT, junior ally in the BJP-IPFT government in Tripura, said that his party would act in accordance with the principles of alliance.

“We extend our sincere greetings to the new chief minister. The change in leadership is an internal matter of BJP. But since we are in the alliance we follow the terms and will cooperate with the new CM in giving the state a new shape,” said IPFT chief NC Debbarma said.

The Tripura revenue minister in Biplab Deb cabinet is likely to retain his berth in the next cabinet as well.

Debbarma also slammed Mevar Kumar Jamatia for allegedly violating the party’s discipline.

“We shall take stringent punitive action against those who are trying to break the party. The misunderstanding pertaining to the post of IPFT president was clarified during the extended state conference where the central committee members cast their votes in my favour and I was re-elected as the president of the party,” Debbarma said.

He added: “Now, Jamatia has once again convened a state conference, which is against the constitution of the party. Majority of the party MLAs are with me, lion’s share of the party leaders have supported me as their leader so there should not be an iota of doubt about the status of the party’s present leadership.”