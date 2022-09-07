AGARTALA: The police inTripura have arrested as many as 26 illegal Bangladeshi migrants in Agartala.

The arrested Bangladeshi nationals were staying in Agartala illegally and were allegedly involved in thefts and burglaries in and around the Tripura capital for over last three weeks.

The 26 illegal Bangladeshi nationals were arrested following raids at two different locations.

While, 16 of the Bangladeshi nationals were arrested from Rajnagar locality of Agartala in Tripura, another 10 were nabbed from Ramnagar area of the city.

All the arrested persons have been sent to jail.

The Tripura police has informed that an investigation has been launched to crack down on the gang operating jointly by a group in Tripura with Bangladeshis.

The arrested individuals have been booked under the Passports Act for trespassing into India illegally.

“Many Bangladeshis enter Tripura illegally by cutting the barbed-wire fence along the India-Bangladesh border. These Bangladeshi nationals come here with the motive of carrying out thefts, robberies and even murders,” police said.