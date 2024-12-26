Agartala: The Tripura Human Rights Commission (THRC) has ordered the Director General of Police (DGP) to investigate the gang rape of a minor girl in South Tripura district and submit a detailed report by January 13, 2024. T

The report will also be shared with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

The directive follows a complaint received by the THRC from a Tamil Nadu resident addressed to the NHRC.

The complaint urged the NHRC to take suo motu cognizance of the incident, citing the abduction and gang rape of the minor girl in Shantirbazar on December 13.

According to the THRC report, the victim was abducted near her home by two individuals and taken to a rubber plantation, where she was assaulted by three others.

The alleged perpetrators, identified as Shaktiya Reang (18), Nivas Tripura (19), Subhash Reang (19), Lakshmidhan Tripura (18), and Jiban Tripura (21), reportedly dropped the victim off at her home late at night.

The victim’s mother filed a formal complaint at the Manpathor police outpost, which falls under the jurisdiction of Shantirbazar Police Station.

Recognizing the grave violation of human rights, the THRC has instructed the DGP to conduct a thorough investigation and submit the findings within three weeks.

“A copy of this directive has also been forwarded to the NHRC Secretary for further action,” the report stated.