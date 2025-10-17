Agartala: In a first-of-its-kind attempt in Tripura’s entertainment history, a human portrayal of Maa Tripureshwari has come to life on screen using prosthetic make-up in a pre-Diwali music video.

Namita Debnath played the divine mother, revered for over five centuries at the Tripura Sundari Temple in Udaipur, one of the 51 Shakti Peeths, undergoing an elaborate prosthetic transformation for the role.

The six-minute-long devotional music video stars social media content creator and influencer Anirban Bhowmik in the lead, portraying a poor devotee whose unshakeable faith in the goddess guides him through hardship.

Despite his selfless deeds often going unrecognized, his devotion strengthens with each struggle.

The narrative culminates with the divine manifestation of the goddess, who appears before him to console and bless him, symbolizing the triumph of faith and devotion.

Director and producer Anirban Bhowmik explained that the team meticulously crafted Namita Debnath’s prosthetic make-up to mirror the deity’s sacred appearance as worshipped in the five-century-old temple.

“We included a few behind-the-scenes shots at the end of the video to show the prosthetic process, so viewers understand that it was a human portrayal, not achieved through VFX or AI. We are overwhelmed by the audience’s response,” Bhowmik said.

Before beginning the prosthetic work, the team performed religious rituals to maintain the sanctity of the process. Matabari MLA Abhisek Debroy also made a brief cameo appearance in the video.

The project credits include cinematography, editing, and VFX by Adarsh Ray, concept and story writing by Anirban Bhowmik, and make-up by Glamour World under Mitadru Sengupta.

Kishan Das sang and composed the song, with lyrics by Saikat Sarkar and music mixing and mastering by Tapas Dhar.

Instrumental support came from Koushik Banik (percussion), Aniket Das (flute), and Subham Paul (banjo).

While Biswajit Das and Amlanjit Neogi handled the production management.

The cast features Jeniva Das, Namita Debnath as Maa Tripura Sundari, Subhabrata Chakraborty, Rekham Dey Choudhury, Rajat Dey, Deep Goswami, Nabarun Chakraborty, Utpal Dey, Tuli Nath, Sagar Rakshit, Biswajit Das, and Tanmay Chakraborty.

The release of the video comes ahead of the three-day annual festival of the Tripura Sundari Temple, scheduled from October 19 to 21 during Diwali.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the temple’s new infrastructure and participated in a special ceremony on September 22.