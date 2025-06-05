Agartala: Members of the Sanatani Hindu Sena submitted a deputation to the District Magistrate of West Tripura on Thursday, calling for a complete ban on cow slaughter during the upcoming Bakri Eid on June 7.

The Group reportedly made similar appeals to other district administrations across the state.

Khokan Biswas, assistant joint secretary of the group, stated that while Bakri Eid is an important festival for the Muslim community, cow slaughter remains a matter of concern for Hindus.

He urged authorities to prohibit cow slaughter on the day of the festival.

“Cows are sacred to Hindus and play a vital role in our culture and daily life. Slaughtering them deeply hurts religious sentiments,” said Biswas, stating the animal’s religious and utilitarian significance.

