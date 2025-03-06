Tripura HC sets aside merit list of State Cooperative Bank Exam

Agartala: The Tripura High Court, under the bench of Justice Arindam Lodh, has set aside the merit list published by the Tripura State Cooperative Bank (TSCB) for the selection test of various posts.

The court’s decision followed a petition by aspirants who claimed that some candidates with lower scores were ranked higher due to a misinterpretation of the state’s 33% women reservation policy.

During the court hearing, the Bank’s Managing Director, Bhajan Chandra Roy, acknowledged the mistake and assured the court that a revised merit list would be published soon, in line with the state’s reservation policy.

According to the petitioners, the error occurred due to the incorrect application of the 33% women’s reservation rule in the merit list, specifically in the IBPS (Institute of Banking Personnel Selection) conducted exams.

The court highlighted the 33% women’s reservation rule, which requires that if the number of women candidates in the merit list is fewer than 33%, the shortfall must be fulfilled by including more women candidates from the combined merit list of all categories, including UR, ST, and SC candidates.

In response, the Managing Director of TSCB, Bhajan Chandra Roy, confirmed that the anomaly stemmed from an IBPS error in applying the reservation rule specifically for the Assistant Manager position. He explained that the 33% women’s reservation was mistakenly applied to the unreserved (UR) category, rather than across all categories as mandated by the state’s policy.

The court ordered the TSCB to rectify the merit list accordingly and dispose of the petition. Roy assured that the revised list would not alter the candidates’ scores but would simply reorder their ranks based on the correct application of the reservation policy.