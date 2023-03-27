AGARTALA: The Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) of Tripura is higher than national growth rate and is expected to grow at 8.95 per cent in financial year 2023-24, said Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy.

Speaking in a press conference on Monday afternoon, Minister Singha Roy said, “India’s GDP is growing at 7 per cent in financial year 2022-23 whereas GSDP of Tripura State is growing at 8.80 per cent in financial year 2022-23 which is higher than national growth rate. Tripura’s GSDP is expected to grow at 8.95% in FY 2023-24”.

He further said that the total amount of Supplementary Grant is Rs 3065.37 crore for the financial year 2022-23 while Votes-on-Account is taken for an amount of Rs 9066.56 crore for first four months of financial year 2023-24.

“State’s Own Tax Revenue is expected to grow at 14.67% in FY 2022- 23. It is expected to get an amount of Rs. 3000 Cr in FY 2022-23”, the minister told reporters.

Singha Roy said that under Suvarna Jayanti Tripura Nirman Yojana 169 projects worth of Rs 596 crore were sanctioned and similarly under Special Assistance Capital, 115 projects worth of Rs 699 crore were sanctioned during current year.

All projects are in different stages of implementation.

Also read: No initiative by former CPIM government to develop agriculture sector: Tripura minister Pranajit Singha Roy

The minister further informed that the state government has fulfilled most of the commitments mentioned in Vision document and said that for increase of investment in Capital and Socioeconomic Sector, 7 (seven) Externally Aided Projects have been cleared by GOI (Rs 8174 crore) and those are at stages of implementation and 7 (seven) more are in the pipeline (Rs 3025 crore).

The state government also introduced online salary billing system.

No paper bill is submitted for salary of State Government employees.