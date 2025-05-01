Agartala: Tripura Forest Minister Animesh Debbarma announced on Wednesday a proposal to establish an intelligence unit within his department to bolster surveillance and crack down on timber smugglers.

The Minister made this announcement while addressing field-level officers during a motorcycle distribution event in Agartala.

Expressing strong dissatisfaction with the current operational state of the forest department, Debbarma stated, “It is shameful when the public, especially MLAs, inform me about unchecked irregularities within my own department. The time for comprehensive reform, from the highest to the lowest levels, is now. “

“We must ensure the rational utilization of our human resources to achieve optimal outcomes. Officers with expertise in anti-smuggling operations should be assigned those specific duties, and individuals skilled in research-oriented work must focus on those tasks,” he said.

Highlighting instances of non-compliance with official norms by Divisional Forest Officers (DFOs) and Sub-Divisional Forest Officers (SDFOs), he noted, “Every weekend, we observe rangers frequently traveling to Agartala. While not explicitly against service rules, it is concerning when inquiries about a ranger’s location to their superiors yield the response that they are at their posts. This is extremely frustrating for a minister.”

Debbarma emphasized the necessity of forming a dedicated intelligence unit within the forest department to conduct raids effectively.

“A proposal for automated weapons has been submitted to the state government. If we can establish a strong force of 100 armed personnel, I am confident that timber smuggling and unauthorized sand mining will cease immediately. A special task force dedicated to anti-smuggling operations is urgently needed,” he asserted.

The Minister also indicated that reforms to the department’s hierarchical structure, aligning with the Tripura Police Department’s model, are forthcoming.