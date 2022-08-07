AGARTALA: The Tripura government has sent a proposal to the Centre for setting up four new District Disability Rehabilitation Centres in the State.

Currently, there are only four fully functional DDRCs for the eight districts which were sanctioned when the state’s total number of districts stood at four, an official of the Social Welfare and Social Education department said.

Tripura Social Welfare and Social Education department has placed the proposal before the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

Addressing a press conference at the directorate, Assistant Director of Social Welfare and Social Education department L Hrangkhwal said, “The department has received sanctions to set up two Half Way Homes at Narshingarh where Divyangya people without family and guardians could be given shelter. Both the 25-seater Homes will be set up at Narsingarh in the outskirts of Agartala city”.

He said, “We are taking all the efforts to ensure that persons with disabilities get all the benefits. Unique ID cards had been issued for altogether 27,358 persons with disabilities and special camps are held on a regular basis at different blocks of the state.”

The official said that the purpose of the camps is to ensure that all the eligible beneficiaries get the deserving benefits in time.

“In the present financial year, as much as 4,000 types of equipment of different kinds have been distributed among the beneficiaries,” he said.

The officials also informed that in the last three years, 33,085 new beneficiaries had been added to the pension schemes.

The number of beneficiaries getting pension as per the central assistance scheme stands at 1, 58,197 while 2, 31,242 beneficiaries are receiving a pension under 31 state schemes.

The number of Divyangya people who are receiving pension is 15,371. A helpline number would soon be introduced for the women for initiating rapid action against cases of domestic violence, he added.