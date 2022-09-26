AGARTALA: The state government of Tripura has announced a nine-day leave for its employees on the occasion of Durga Puja festival.

The nine-day leave for the employees of Tripura government would begin on October 2.

Tripura chief minister Manik Saha said: “Government employees, earlier, used to get a four-day holiday for Durga Puja celebrations. But I think the employees were unhappy about it.”

He added: “So, we decided to extend the puja holidays till Laxmi Puja.”

Durga Puja, is a ten-day festival, of which the last five are of the most significance.

As per Hindu scriptures, the festival marks the victory of goddess Durga in her battle against the shape-shifting asura, Mahishasura.

Thus, the festival epitomizes the victory of good over evil.

The festival is observed in the Indian calendar month of Ashwin, which corresponds to September–October in the Gregorian calendar.

The prominence of Durga puja increased during the British Raj in the provinces of Bengal, Odisha and Assam.

Over the years, Durga puja has morphed into an inseparable part of Indian culture with a diverse group of people celebrating this festival in their unique way while on tradition.