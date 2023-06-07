AGARTALA: Tripura Police made a significant breakthrough on Tuesday as they seized a substantial quantity of ganjs worth Rs 2.80 crore from two separate locations in the state.

A suspect has also been apprehended in connection with the seizure.

Avinash Rai, SP of Dhalai district in Tripura, informed that the police confiscated 897 kilograms of ganja from a container in Ambassa, estimated to be worth Rs 2 crore.

According to Rai, the Tripura police’s highway mobile team was conducting vehicle inspections on the national highway in Ambassa, Dhalai district.

During the routine check, they discovered an unattended container truck parked near the highway.

Sensing something amiss, the Tripura police thoroughly examined the vehicle and uncovered a hidden compartment.

The highway mobile team promptly alerted the DCM, CRPF, and other police personnel, who swiftly arrived at the scene.

Upon opening the container, they found 54 packets of ganja, weighing a total of 897 kilograms, with an approximate value of Rs 2 crore, said the SP.

The SP added that an investigation into the case has been initiated, with efforts underway to locate the driver of the truck.

In a separate incident in Khowai district, the Tripura police apprehended a suspect named Akash Debbarma and seized ganja valued at Rs 80 lakh.

Debbarma, a resident of Mandwai in the West District, was intercepted while traveling towards Assam in his Hyundai car during a routine vehicle inspection.

“Upon detaining the vehicle, we became suspicious of the driver’s activities. A thorough search led to the discovery of 48 packets of cannabis with an estimated worth of Rs. 80 lakh. Consequently, we promptly arrested the driver,” stated police sources.

The authorities are conducting further investigations into both cases to uncover any potential links or networks involved in the illegal drug trade.