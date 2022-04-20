AGARTALA: Unknown fraudsters, pretending to be Tripura information and cultural affairs minister Sushanta Chowdhury, attempted to con some officials and contacts of the minister by seeking them money through WhatsApp messages.

As soon as the matter came into the notice of the minister, he asked the police department to initiate an inquiry.

Police sources said, the number that was used to seek money through WhatsApp messages have been put under surveillance.

According to a statement issued by the minister’s office, the racketeers have tried to defraud some of his contacts and demand money.

“One of my well-wishers informed me over phone that such a racket is active and asking for money through WhatsApp messages. The cybercrime unit of the Tripura Police has taken cognizance of the issue and is investigating the issue,” said the statement issued by the minister’s office.

Appealing the people of Tripura not to get snared in such traps, the minister said, “I want to make an appeal not to send any money if such messages are received by anyone and inform the police as soon as possible.” According to the minister, the masterminds behind the racket were trying to tarnish his image.