AGARTALA: Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Wednesday said that per capita consumption of fish, as well as total production, have increased substantially in the past few years which is indicative of economic growth.

“When people prefer to buy fish from markets, certainly, if they have money in their pockets. The rise in per capita fish consumption in the past few years indicates that the money is reaching into the hands of people”, said Deb.

Deb was speaking at the inaugural function of Mukhya Mantri Nibir Matsya Prakalpa and one day workshop on biofloc fish farming at Rabindra Centenary Hall at Agartala.

Deb said, “In 2017-18, per capita fish consumption was recorded to be 24.96 kgs that went up to 25.30 kg in the subsequent year and in the last financial year it stood at 25.53 kg. The growth in consumption patterns is visible. Fish is relatively more expensive than vegetables. The lion’s share of our dietary expenses is done for fish”.

The overall production, he said, also increased. In the last couple of years due to concerted efforts from the end of Tripura Fishery department, a record rise of 7,000 metric tons was achieved in overall fish production of the state.

Fisheries Minister Mevar Kumar Jamatia and officials of NABARD, Tripura government also spoke on the occasion describing various aspects of fish farming.