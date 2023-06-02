Agartala: Former Tripura MLA and TIPRA Motha leader Rajeswar Debbarma has written a letter to the Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha demanding implementation of Roman Scripts for Kokborok language.

Debbarma in the letter wrote, “You are well aware of the high aspirations and emotions of the Indigenous Tribal People of Tripura for the Roman Scripts for Kokborok language.

“I would like to put on record that a Bill in this aspect was passed by TTAADC in year 2000 and Two (Bhasha Commission) also recommended for adoption of Roman Scripts for Kokborok language.

“Scientifically also, the pronunciation of Kokborok can only be mitigated by Roman Scripts,” he said.

He has requested Tripura Chief Minister to ensure that the question paper set up in Government and government aided Schools from Class-VI (Six) to Class- XII (Twelve) should also be prepared in Roman Script as the question paper for Kokborok language has already been prepared in bi- scripts ( i.e. Roman and Bengali) in colleges and universities in Tripura.

“Furthermore, I earnestly request you to take up the matter with the CBSC to facilitate the Indigenous Tribal Students of Tripura by preparing question papers in Roman Scripts for Kokborok Subject too.

“Therefore, I hope and believe that you would take up the matter seriously to fulfill the hope and aspirations of the Indigenous Tribal people of Tripura State.” he added.