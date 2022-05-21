AGARTALA: Congress leader Sudip Roy Barman has levelled serious charges against former Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb.

“People of Tripura are still confused; they have failed to figure out who the real Chief Minister is. On one hand, present chief minister Dr. Manik Saha has been seen roaming in flood-affected areas with minimal security. On the other hand, former CM Biplab Kumar Deb who recently tendered his resignation from the top post had received high-end security cover.

“He is enjoying undue privileges like accommodation in CM’s residence, a cavalcade of over ten vehicles and many more. He has been seen attending several government events and interaction programs in colleges being an MLA only,” Sudip Roy Barman told reporters in Agartala on Friday.

He further alleged that Deb was trying to run a parallel administration by creating separate power centers within the party as well as in the government which may turn counter-productive for the state.

Reacting to Barman’s allegations, BJP chief spokesman Subrata Chakraborty said, “Former CM Biplab Kumar Deb is a Y-Plus category protectee since 2016 and he is entitled to get such security. Deb is working hard to strengthen the party’s organization.”

“The Congress has turned politically bankrupt and it has no issues left to attack the party in power. Seeing no opportunity of revival in near future, the Congress leaders are seemed to be extremely frustrated”, he added.