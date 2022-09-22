AGARTALA: Former chief minister of Tripura, Biplab Kumar Deb, has been elected as a Rajya Sabha MP.

By-election to the lone Rajya Sabha seat from Tripura was held on Thursday.

Results were declared soon after the voting process was completed.

Deb assured the people of Tripura that he would continue to work for them.

“With the blessings of Mata Tripurasundari, I will continue to serve beloved people of Tripura till my last breath,” said Biplab Deb after winning the Rajya Sabha by-polls.

The former Tripura chief minister also expressed “gratitude to the BJP and IPFT MLAs of Tripura” for electing him as a Rajya Sabha MP.

He also thanked PM Narendra Modi, BJP national president JP Nadda and union home minister Amit Shah “for giving me this opportunity to represent Tripura in Rajya Sabha”.

With this, Deb becomes the second BJP Rajya Sabha member from Tripura.

He succeeded Dr Manik Saha who stepped down from the post after being elected as the Chief of BJP’s legislature party in Tripura assembly.

By-election to the lone Rajya Sabha seat from Tripura was necessitated after chief minister Dr Manik Saha vacated the seat earlier this year.

Notably, Dr Manik Saha was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Tripura in April this year.

However, soon after taking oath as a Rajya Sabha MP, Saha was appointed as the chief minister of Tripura by the BJP.

On May 15, Manik Saha took over charge of Tripura chief minister from Biplab Deb.

Later in June, Saha was elected to the Tripura assembly as an MLA from the constituency of Town Bordowali.