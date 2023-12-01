AGARTALA: The Tripura unit of BJP, on Thursday (November 30), expelled one of its senior leaders and former MLA Arun Chandra Bhowmik.

Bhowmik was expelled by the Tripura BJP for a period of six years for his alleged involvement in ‘anti-party’ activities.

Bhowmik’s expulsion came just a day after he visited the Congress Bhawan in Agartala and met Tripura Congress chief Asish Kumar Saha.

“For violating discipline and indulging in anti-party activities, our former MLA from Belonia constituency in South Tripura, Arun Chandra Bhowmik, has been expelled from the party for six years,” said Tripura BJP leader Sunit Sakar.

He added: “This came into effect immediately.”

It may be mentioned here that Bhowmik had joined the BJP ahead of the 2018 assembly polls and won the election from Belonia seat.

However, he was denied a ticket in the 2023 Tripura assembly elections.

“I will join the Congress in the presence of senior party leader Priyanka Gandhi who is scheduled to visit Tripura in the middle of December,” Bhowmik said.