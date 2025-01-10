Guwahati: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) launched extensive raids across Tripura on Friday morning, targeting individuals and organizations suspected of financial misconduct and connections to drug trafficking networks.

The raids were carried out simultaneously at multiple locations, including Agartala and its surrounding areas.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Residences of several individuals, including Apu Ranjan Das, Deb Brata Dey, Bishu Tripura, Kamini Debbrama, Tapas Debnath, Dhruba Majumder, and Litan Saha, were searched as part of the operation.

The ED’s operation was followed up by 250 personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

Preliminary investigations revealed evidence of large-scale illegal financial transactions, including suspicious activity in several bank accounts with links to foreign transactions.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!