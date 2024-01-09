AGARTALA: In a significant move towards addressing the rising concerns of drug addiction in Tripura, social welfare and social education minister Tinku Roy said that the state government is mulling to establish drug de-addiction treatment facilities in every district.

Tripura minister Tinku Roy made this announcement in response to questions posed by MLAs Mina Rani Sarkar and Jadab Lal Nath during the legislative assembly session of Tripura on Tuesday (January 09).

Emphasizing the Tripura government’s commitment to combating drug addiction, minister Tinku Roy revealed that the government of India has already approved a drug addiction treatment facility center at the Modern Psychiatric Hospital in Narsinghgarh, following a proposal by the Tripura health department.

“Currently, the state government provides drug addiction treatment services from the existing center in Narsingarh in Agartala. However, recognizing the need for broader coverage, the Health Department is spearheading the establishment of a 200-bed ‘Integrated Rehabilitation Center for Addicts’ in Sepahijala District. Furthermore, a notable development is the upcoming operationalization of a drug de-addiction center in the Tripura Tribal Autonomous District Council. Additionally, proposals have been submitted to the Government of India for approval to establish two more drug de-addiction centers in South Tripura and Gomati districts,” he said.

Tripura minister Tinku minister Roy expressed confidence in the positive impact these initiatives would have on individuals grappling with drug addiction, emphasizing the government’s holistic approach towards rehabilitation and social welfare.