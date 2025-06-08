Guwahati: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday claimed that farmer incomes in the state have more than doubled over the past eight years.

Addressing a program at the Tufani alunga tea estate in West Tripura, CM Saha stated that the monthly income for farmers in the state has risen from Rs 6,580 in 2016 to Rs 13,590 in 2024. Tripura currently has 4.74 lakh farmers.

“The present government has been diligently working for the welfare of farmers, as it directly boosts the rural economy,” CM Saha said.

He cited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of considering farmers as ‘annadata’ (food providers) and his target of doubling farmers’ income, asserting that “Tripura has already made it possible.”

Saha detailed various schemes that have benefited the state’s farmers. He noted that farmers have collectively received Rs 2,272 crore from the Centre under PM Kisan, Rs 23 crore from selling paddy under MSP (Minimum Support Price) facilitated by the state government, and Rs 446 crore in credit linkage under Kisan Credit Card (KCC).

Urging farmers to embrace modern agricultural equipment, the Chief Minister mentioned that the Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare department has distributed equipment worth Rs 204.50 crore to farmers.

CM Saha also stated that Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan, a nationwide outreach program for farmers, has gained significant momentum across Tripura. Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Ratan Lal Nath is leading this outreach program in the state. The authorities have been implementing the program across all 864 gram panchayats and village committees, and it will exceed its target of reaching 1,72,000 farmers.

Furthermore, CM Saha announced that the government has initiated a process to revive defunct tea estates by handing over these gardens to the workers themselves.

“The government will push for a cooperative system to make those defunct or closed tea gardens operational.. We want the tea industry to grow properly,” he added.