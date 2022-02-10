AGARTALA: Darlong community from Tripura that has so far been identified as a sub-tribe of Halam community soon to get the status of a separate and independent tribe.

Union Minister for Tribal Welfare Arjun Munda has tabled a Bill pertaining to the issue in Parliament.

There are altogether 19 tribal communities in Tripura and each tribe has its distinctive indigenous traits.

Tripuri, Reang, Jamatia, Noatia, Uchai, Chakma, Mog, Lusai, Kuki, Halam, Munda, Kaur, Orang, Santal, Vill, Bhutia, Chaimal, Garo, Khasi and Lepcha are some of the prominent tribes of total 19. All these groups, indeed, have their sub-groups recognised as sub-tribes.

The Darlong community has been raising the demand for separate recognition since the 1990s.

At present around 11,000 people of the Darlong community live in Tripura.

Tripura government has recently sent a proposal to the Centre to declare Darlongs as a separate tribe under Kuki group of tribes.

The Center has agreed to the proposals and legislations that were done in this regard.

Mrinal Banik from Agartala