Agartala: The Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M) has strongly condemned a violent attack on its leaders in the Jaipur area of West Tripura district, blaming BJP workers for the unprovoked assault.

The attack allegedly took place during a local meeting in Rajnagar’s Joypur West Para on Saturday afternoon.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The CPI(M) state secretariat has called for the immediate arrest of the perpetrators and strict legal action against them.

According to a statement from the CPI(M) state secretariat, the incident occurred around 3.15 pm when party members organized a street corner meeting to address local demands regarding roads, drinking water, and other essential services.

They had obtained the necessary clearance from the police department before organizing the event.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Senior CPI(M) leaders, including West District Secretary Ratan Das, State Committee Member Subhasish Ganguly, State Secretary of SFI Sandipan Deb, and local leader Manik Dhar, were present at the meeting along with other party workers and supporters.

The principal opposition party claimed that a group of 13 to 14 BJP workers, led by BJP Mandal President Amitabh Bhattacharjee, stormed the meeting, issued threats, and launched a violent assault.

Several CPI(M) leaders and supporters, including Ratan Das, Subhasish Ganguly, Subhas Das (Sadar Divisional Committee Member), and local leaders Joynal Uddin, Priyalal Das, Manik Dhar, Bhavatosh Roy Chowdhury, and Ratan Ravi Das, sustained injuries in the attack.

The party asserted that despite informing the police, authorities failed to take up adequate security arrangements.

CPI(M) leaders accused the administration of inaction and negligence, holding them accountable for the unchecked violence.

“Since the BJP-led government assumed power, repeated attacks on CPI(M) workers have occurred in this area. We requested police protection to prevent such violence, but the administration’s indifference allowed this pre-planned attack to unfold,” the statement read.

An FIR has been filed, naming the attackers, but no arrests have been made so far.

The CPI(M) state secretariat condemned the incident in the strongest terms, demanding the swift arrest of the responsible individuals and ensuring legal consequences.

They have urged the police to act impartially and restore public confidence regarding safety and security.