Agartala: A political firestorm erupted in Tripura’s Agartala after a video of CPI-M leader and former MP Sankar Prasad Datta went viral on social media, drawing criticism for remarks many perceived as offensive toward Lord Hanuman.

The controversy began after Datta addressed a state-level conference of the Tripura Motor Sramik Union (TMSU), where he allegedly referred to Lord Hanuman using the word “Shandamarka”, a Bengali slang term that literally means “dumb-headed muscular man.”

In his speech, Datta questioned why motor workers displayed portraits of the deity, claiming they did so to appease leaders of the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS).

His remarks sparked strong backlash from right-wing groups, who accused Datta of deliberately insulting a revered Hindu deity. Bajrang Dal, BJP Yuva Morcha (BJYM), and other affiliated organisations soon led protests across Agartala.

Protesters gathered outside Datta’s residence, shouted slogans, and burned an effigy of the CITU leader. Bajrang Dal activist Tutan Saha demanded an unconditional public apology, stating, “His words have deeply hurt the sentiments of millions of Sanatani devotees.”

In a symbolic gesture, BJP leaders from the 6-Agartala Assembly constituency visited Datta’s home and handed him a portrait of Lord Hanuman along with a Hanuman Chalisa, urging him to reflect on the values associated with the deity.

The BJYM later launched a protest rally from the BJP party office to the CPI-M state headquarters. At Melarmath Kali Bari, activists paused the rally and recited the Hanuman Chalisa over loudspeakers, claiming they aimed to “purify” the atmosphere near the CPI-M office.

BJYM state president and MLA Sushanta Deb condemned the remarks and accused Communist leaders of consistently disrespecting Hindu beliefs. “They have a history of mocking our traditions. If such behaviour continues, we won’t stay silent,” he warned.

Security forces deployed personnel across key parts of the city to prevent escalation, and authorities reported no major untoward incidents till late evening.

Late at night, CITU issued a press statement clarifying its stance. The left-affiliated trade union’s secretariat stated that Datta had told BJP leaders who met him on Tuesday morning that he had no intention of hurting the sentiments of any religion.