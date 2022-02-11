AGARTALA: A-48-year old CPI (M) leader was allegedly murdered by a BJP supporter at Belonia in South Tripura district.

Benu Biswas, a member of Tripura CPI (M)’s SC wing, died on Thursday evening after he was allegedly attacked by a BJP activist at the Ekinpur bazaar in Belonia.

Police, however, said that no signs of external injury were found in the body and they were waiting for the forensic reports.

According to the CPI (M) activists, Biswas was attacked on his head by BJP supporter Manik Sarkar following a heated argument.

Biswas, who fell unconscious following the attack, was rushed to a hospital, where the doctors declared him dead on arrival.

His death sparked massive protests across the region with CPI (M) supporters demanding justice for Biswas.

CPI (M) West Tripura district committee took out a huge rally in Agartala and blamed the ruling BJP for the incident.

CPIM state secretary Jitendra Chowdhury claimed, “Unsettled by the fast-eroding support base, the ruling BJP has chosen violence as their only option. Three of their MLAs have left the party while a good number of the MLAs are planning to leave the party. A state of lawlessness is unleashed across the state”.