AGARTALA: IPFT chief NC Debbarma, who has recently ousted Mevar Kumar Jamatia to retain the top post, has said that the conspiracies to dissolve the IPFT and merge the party with TIPRA have been foiled due to a timely response from the end of party leadership.

“A section of IPFT leaders tried their best to merge the party with TIPRA motha. TIPRA leaders have advanced alluring offers and plum posts which prompted the leaders to hatch such a conspiracy,” said Debbarma.

“I am aware of a lot of clandestine meetings to give their plans a final shape but the IPFT divisional units did not respond to the proposal positively,” said the IPFT chief in an oblique reference to former IPFT president Mevar Kumar Jamatia’s growing proximity with TIPRA.

“All the divisional committees of the IPFT have opposed the proposals. Even all our MLAs barring Brishaketu Debbarma are with us,” he said.

“At the initial stage some of the MLAs were in a state of confusion but soon it was cleared out owing to the timely intervention of leaders. We have seven MLAs in total as Brishaketu has deserted the party,” he added.