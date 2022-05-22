AGARTALA: Former Minister and senior Congress leader Sudip Roy Barman on Sunday raised serious allegations against former Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and held him responsible for misuse of the public money.

He said, “I am going to file a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the High Court of Tripura demanding clarification from the state government on how Deb was still enjoying all the benefits he used to get when he was a chief minister”.

Barman said that some events at Gomati District which were actually planned for CM are now being chaired by ex-CM.

“I understand when the events were planned; Deb was in the chair of Chief Minister but how come he can attend the events? The Chief Minister, Chief Secretary and DGP are aware of the developments but still, they are entertaining these violations of the protocol. I will write a letter to the Chief Secretary seeking his reply,” he said.

Terming the entitlements to Deb as “unjustifiable privileges”, Barman said, “The way the new CM is maintaining a conspicuous silence over the issue, we feel the present CM is a puppet into the hands of Deb or Deb is trying to showcase that he is the boss of all. The role of leader of the opposition is also undesirable”.