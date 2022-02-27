AGARTALA: The Congress on Sunday alleged that the ruling BJP in Tripura leveled false and fabricated charges against the opposition party.

The party also lodged multiple FIRs against ruling party leaders including Minister Sushanta Chowdhury for instigating the irate mob of BJP supporters to attack the Congress Bhavan located at the heart of Agartala city.

“The Chief Minister in his statement did not speak a single word in connection with the first attack perpetrated on the simple joining programme organized by the Congress party. Rather, he said that Congress workers are involved in violence”, said Congress leader Asish Saha, who recently severed ties with the saffron party to join Congress.

He also refuted the allegations of hurling petrol bombs from the top floor of Congress Bhavan and said that eight of our workers had been arrested and if there are any merits in the allegations they should take legal action.

“We are ready to face any consequences”, said Saha.

According to Saha, the series of incidents and pitched battles between the Congress and Saffron party workers were a robust example of law and order failure in the city.

“They are trying to build a narrative that the Congress workers are involved in violence. The BJP is trying to play the victim card. All these steps are indicative of the insecurity that ruling party workers are going through”, he said.

Saha also informed the media persons that multiple FIRs have been filed with West Agartala police station against BJP leader Vikki Prasad, Minister Sushanta Chowdhury, BJP General Secretary Papia Datta and Vice-President Rajib Bhattacharjee.