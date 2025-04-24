Tripura: Congress Chief flags flood risk, seeks swift embankment construction

Agartala: Tripura Pradesh Congress President Asish Kumar Saha on Thursday wrote to the Chief Secretary of the state, urging immediate action to expedite the construction of embankments along vulnerable stretches of the Indo-Bangladesh border, particularly in Kailashahar and Belonia, in view of the approaching monsoon season.

Saha, in the letter, expressed grave concern over the increasing flood risk in Indian border areas, stating that Bangladesh has already constructed elevated embankments on its side, intensifying waterlogging issues in nearby Indian territories.

He warned that the lack of adequate flood control infrastructure is endangering the lives and livelihoods of residents in Tripura.

Saha criticised the central government’s foreign policy under the Modi regime, alleging it has weakened significantly, causing distress to border residents.

He also accused both the central and state governments of being indifferent to the challenges faced by the communities.

The letter further stated that Bangladesh began embankment work that damaged Indian farmland in Kailashahar. Minor rains now lead to severe waterlogging.

“Despite repeated concerns raised, including in the Legislative Assembly by Congress MLA Birajit Sinha, and local protests, construction on the Bangladeshi side continues. Another embankment project has reportedly started in Belonia”, the letter asserted

Saha noted that these issues involve international diplomacy, which calls for central government intervention. He questioned whether the Union Home Minister is fully aware of the situation.

He also pointed out that the earlier decision to construct border fencing 150 yards inside Indian territory has left many families, mainly from minority communities, isolated, living behind the fence, cut off from basic rights and services. Their access to essentials is controlled by BSF, with excess usage leading to harassment, Saha added.