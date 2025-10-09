Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday commented on the visit of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders, urging the Bengal-based party to prioritize public welfare over efforts to expand its influence in Tripura.

Reacting to the TMC’s presence in the state, Saha said, “Trinamool Congress has no real presence in Tripura. Their signboards may exist, but in every election, their attempts to make a mark have proven unsuccessful.”

Addressing reports of an alleged attack on the TMC state headquarters, the Chief Minister noted, “People across political lines are unhappy with the violent incident sponsored by the TMC targeting our party leaders. Our MP Khagen Murmu and MLA Shankar Ghosh were attacked while distributing relief materials in North Bengal, which was affected by natural calamities. It appears that certain groups were exploited to carry out this attack.”

Saha also clarified that the damage to the TMC office was minimal. “The issue is being exaggerated. Some angry individuals tried to attack the office, but police acted promptly and dispersed them before any major incident occurred,” he said.

He advised the TMC leadership to concentrate on governance in Bengal.

“We have not seen significant achievements from the Bengal government for a long time. My advice to TMC leaders is to focus on their state. At the same time, I have instructed everyone here not to obstruct TMC leaders during their visit. They are welcome to carry out their work without interference,” Saha added.