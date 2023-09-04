Agartala: A delegation of journalists from Bangladesh paid a courtesy visit to Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha on Sunday evening.

During the meeting, Dr. Saha highlighted several significant steps taken by his government for the development of the state, including the HIRA model, a visionary concept by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which has been instrumental in bolstering Tripura’s connectivity and overall progress.

The Bangladeshi delegation also visited the Bharat-Bangladesh Maitri Udyan at Chottakhola in South Tripura and expressed their gratitude to the state government for this initiative, which focuses on preserving the memories of the 1971 Liberation War.

Notably, the Bangladeshi delegates proposed the simplification of the visa process for smoother cross-border travel, a suggestion met with a positive response from the Chief Minister. Dr. Saha assured them that he would raise this matter with the central government.

The Chief Minister said that he would discuss the matter with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other concerned officials.

He expressed hope that the visa process would be simplified soon, which would boost tourism and trade between the two countries.

The Bangladeshi delegation was led by its president, Abdul Bari. They also met with other senior officials of the Tripura government during their visit.

The simplification of the visa process is a long-standing demand of the people of Tripura and Bangladesh. It is expected that this move will boost people-to-people contact and economic cooperation between the two countries.