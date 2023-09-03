AGARTALA: Campaigning for by-elections to two assembly constituencies in Tripura ended on Sunday (September 03).

By-elections for the Dhanpur and Boxanagar assembly constituencies in Sepahijala district of Tripura are slated to be held on September 05.

By-elections for the Dhanpur and Boxanagar assembly constituencies in Tripura are going to be head-to-head battles between the candidates of the BJP and CPI-M.

Tafajjal Hussain of the BJP will lock horns with CPI-M’s Mizan Hussain in the minority-dominated Boxanagar constituency of Tripura.

Mizan is the son of Boxanagar CPI-M MLA Samsol Haque, who passed away in July resulting in a vacancy of the seat.

Boxanagar assembly constituency in Tripura is considered to be a stronghold of the Left.

On the other hand, Dhanpur assembly constituency, which was once a bastion of the Left party, is heading for direct fight between BJP’s Bindu Debnath and CPI-M’s Kaushik Debnath.

By-elections to Dhanpur assembly constituency in Tripura was necessitated following resignation of union minister Pratima Bhoumik from the assembly.

Both BJP and CPI-M went all out to woo the voters of the constituencies in Tripura that will go to polls on September 05.

It may be mentioned here that TIPRA, the main opposition party in Tripura, and the Congress did not field any candidate in both the constituencies.