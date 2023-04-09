Guwahati: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday said that no violence was reported in the BJP-ruled state on the day of the polling and when the votes were counted.

“There are no political murders in Tripura,” Saha claimed.

Launching a scathing attack on the Trinamool Congress, chief minister Saha said there is “only violence and bombing in Bengal”

“Where has the culture gone? Only appeasement is being done there. Earlier, we used to say what Bengal thinks today, India thinks tomorrow. Where has that culture gone?” he asked.

“The culture of hurling bombs was invented by the CPI (M) and was picked up by the TMC. The TMC is a carbon copy (of the Left). In Bengal, people wanted a change and got this,” he said.

“The votes are over but the counting of notes is still going on in Bengal. Every second-day scams are surfacing. We all know when it will end. Bengal is the land of Goddess Kali and we should not be worried. Last time BJP had won 18 Lok Sabha seats in 2019 and let TMC be busy in counting notes and BJP will win at least 25 seats,” Saha said.