AGARTALA: The law-and-order situation in Tripura has improved.

This was claimed by Tripura chief minister Dr Manik Saha.

This statement by Tripura chief minister Dr Manik Saha came amid public anger and protests by the opposition parties over deteriorating of law-and order situation in the state.

Tripura, recently, has been rocked by at least two incidents of crimes.

Firstly, allegations of son of Tripura BJP minister Bhagaban Das being involved in the gang rape of a 16-year-old girl in Unakoti district.

Secondly, at least two persons sustained bullet injuries after two miscreants, alleged to be close associates of a BJP MLA, opened indiscriminate fire on the outskirts of Agartala city in Tripura on Tuesday night.

Tripura chief minister Dr Manik Saha said: “Some unfortunate incidents keep on happening everywhere and here the police are taking action impartially. But it doesn’t mean that law and order break down in the state.”

“The average rate of crime especially, the violence against women has reduced and police have been asked to be impartial and take appropriate actions against the anti-social elements,” the Tripura CM said.

He added: “I have asked police to be zero tolerant against any crime, which is quite visible in the statistics.”

The Tripura chief minister further claimed that the law-and-order situation in the state has, in fact, improved in recent times.