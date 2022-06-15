The police in Tripura have beefed up security in all the four constituencies, where by-elections are slated to be held on June 23.

Tripura police informed that flying squads and static surveillance teams have also been deployed at the constituencies where by-polls are scheduled.

Security has been beefed up by the Tripura police in the four constituencies where by-elections are slated to be held to prevent any untoward incident and maintain law-and-order.

“Except for a minor incident in 57-Jubarajnagar assembly constituency, no other incident took place during the day. It is pertinent to mention here that Flying Squads and Static Surveillance Teams have been deployed in all the constituencies,” a statement from Tripura police read.

Also read: Tripura by-elections: ‘BJP is a virus and TMC is the vaccine’, says Abhishek Banerjee

20 companies of central armed police force (CAPF) and five companies of Tripura State Rifles (TSR) have been deployed for smooth conduct of by-elections.

By-elections to the vacant seats of Agartala, Town Bordowali, Surma (SC) and Jubarajnagar in Tripura are slated to be held on June 23.