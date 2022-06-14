AGARTALA: With less than 10 days left for polling to by-elections in Tripura, campaigning has intensified in the state.

On Tuesday, while campaigning in Agartala – the capital city of Tripura – top TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee termed the BJP as a ‘virus’ for the country.

“BJP is a virus for the country and TMC is the only vaccine to it,” Abhishek Banerjee claimed while campaigning.

Banerjee went all guns blazing against the saffron party saying that “BJP-led government in Tripura is a sinking ship” which can’t be saved.

Prior to the election campaign rally, Abhishek Banerjee also held a road show in Agartala to canvass votes for the TMC candidates for Agartala and Bordowali constituencies.

He said, “The Congress ruled Tripura for many years and after that people of Tripura tolerated 25 years of CPI-M’s misrule. The BJP in the last four years betrayed the people of the state by not fulfilling the aspirations of the youth.”

“Job market is shrinking; the atmosphere of terror created by the goons backed by the BJP will never make this region fertile to draw investment,” Banerjee added.

Abhishek Banerjee further slammed the Modi government for exorbitant price rise of essential commodities.

“Please remember what was the price of LPG before 2014, what was the price of petrol and diesel. BJP keeps making claims of double engine actually double engine stands for double robbery. They are robbing people here in Tripura in other parts of the country,” alleged Banerjee.

He also lashed out at Congress and said that voting for Congress and CPIM would be a waste.

“Only Trinamool has defeated the BJP thoroughly in Bengal. If you people keep faith in us, we shall certainly dislodge the BJP from power in 2023,” he added.