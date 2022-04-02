AGARTALA: Bru Displaced Youth Association (BDYA), an association of displaced Bru community people who are now getting permanent settlement in Tripura, expressed its disappointment over the delay in implementation of the quadripartite agreement.

The organization wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking his intervention to make sure that the remaining works get completed in time.

“A historic agreement for resolving the 23-year-long issue of the displaced Brus has been signed on 16 January, 2020 in New Delhi.

“As per the agreement the identification of land location for resettlement should be completed within 60 days of the signing of the agreement as well as a physical movement to the resettlement locations and closure of temporary relief camps will be completed within 180 days.

“According to the agreement some of the locations have been identified but even after 742 days of 2 years as of today 01/03/2022, 90% of the resettlement process has been pending due to the negligent and delay attitude of Tripura State Government,” the memorandum read.

In its two-point charter of demand, the organization sought immediate steps to start resettlement in Kanchanpur under the North Tripura district and also raised the issue of delay in grants and allowances for monthly pension and house construction.

“Start resettlement process immediately under all the selected locations of Kanchanpur Sub Division immediately. Under Kanchanpur Sub-Division one location namely Khusnampara (Bandharima Location) has been started but the remaining location like Gachirampara CCRF (Central Catchment Reserve Forest), Ananda Bazaar CCRF, Manuchailengta CCRF, Nondirampara and Bikromjoypara CCRF are still pending,” said the outfit.

It also demanded immediate release of all the resettlement packages to the families who were already settled in the different resettlement locations.

“The resettlement packages like financial assistance for house construction and monthly Rs 5000 provided to the settled families get delayed all the time by the Government of Tripura Therefore, it is our serious appeal to your honour to kindly intervene in the matter and resolve the problem of Bru Displaced people who are still facing lots of problems in the resettlement process,” the memorandum added.