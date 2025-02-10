Agartala: Pritam Das, a Class 12 student from PM Shri Arya Colony Higher Secondary School in Tripura, had the opportunity to engage in a conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025 event in New Delhi.

A resident of Belonia Sub-division in Tripura’s Sepahijala District, Pritam shared his excitement, saying, “It was my passion to meet you and learn something from you.”

PM Modi, in a lighthearted exchange, asked, “How did you get selected? Did you have to pay money? I speak Mann Ki Baat, and you are saying Dil Ki Baat.”

Responding confidently, Pritam said, “Sir, bribery doesn’t work in Tripura. I came here to represent my state and to speak with you.”

During their interaction, Pritam posed an important question: “How can students balance their hobbies during board exams when parents believe academics are the only path to success?” He also mentioned his passion for dancing and painting.

PM Modi inquired, “So, you know how to perform dance?” To which Pritam replied, “I haven’t learned it formally, but I can dance.” He then showcased a brief dance performance, adding, “I feel good and satisfied while dancing.”

Addressing the question, PM Modi underscored the importance of holistic development, stating that students are not robots and should not confined to academics alone. He explained that education should not viewed merely as a means to advance to the next grade but as a tool for overall growth. He shared insights on how childhood lessons, such as gardening, might seem insignificant at the time but contribute to a well-rounded personality in the long run.

Encouraging parents and teachers to foster an open and supportive environment, the Prime Minister stressed that restricting children solely to academics could hinder their growth. He advocated for allowing students to pursue hobbies and activities they enjoy, as these ultimately enhance their learning experience.