AGARTALA: A BJP worker was allegedly shot and injured by miscreants in Agartala on Thursday night, police said.

The incident took place at Aralia market on the outskirts of Agartala city when BJP worker Sanjay Saha was returning home after taking part in a celebration programme of poll victory in four states.

One local Samir Debnath was arrested in connection with the case on Friday, said OC East Agartala Police Station Rajib Debnath.

“We have arrested him today and he will be produced before the Court tomorrow. No firearms have been seized so far but we shall pray for his police remand for interrogation,” said the cop.

Sources said, at around 10:30 pm on Thursday, unidentified miscreants fired on Saha leaving him grievously injured.

His son said, “We failed to identify anyone because of the darkness. The miscreant who fired escaped as people surrounding him ran close to the victim at the moment”.

National Executive Member of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha Kishore Kumar Das along with other senior leaders of BJP Pratapgarh Mandal paid a visit to Saha at GBP hospital Trauma Care Center.

Speaking on the issue, a BJP Pratapgarh Mandal leader blamed the opposition CPI (M) for the incident.

“In the last four years, BJP has ushered in a new dawn of development in the Pratapgarh area. But, the opposition party—CPI (M) is hatching unabated conspiracies to disrupt the development and create unrest. Yesterday’s incident is a glaring example of the CPI (M)’s sinister designs and we condemn this”, he said.

According to the BJP leader, the BJP workers did not respond to the attacks and restrained themselves from any kind of violence.

“The law will take its course. Our workers took prompt action and rushed him to the hospital. The doctors have said that some operations are required, we will stand solid beside his family”, said the BJP leader.

CPIM, on the other hand, claimed that it was a fallout of BJP’s internecine bickering and the ruling BJP and the government were trying to hide its incompetence by passing the blame on the opposition.