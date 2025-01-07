Tripura BJP to launch 14 days campaign on Constitution Awareness

Agartala: The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Tripura is set to launch a 14-day long campaign to celebrate the Constitution of India and raise awareness about its core values, as well as the pivotal role of Dr BR Ambedkar in its formation.

The initiative, aimed at educating the public ahead of Republic Day on January 26, was announced by Tripura Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy on Tuesday.

The campaign is being launched in response to opposition accusations alleging attempts to weaken the Constitution’s values.

The BJP has formed a state-level committee to oversee the drive, which will run from January 11 to January 25. Minister Pranajit Singha Roy has been appointed as the committee’s in-charge, with other key members including General Secretary Bipin Debbarma, media in-charge Sunit Sarkar, and MLAs Pinaki Das Chowdhury and Ajanta Bhattacharjee.

As part of the campaign, three-member committees have been formed in all Mandals across the state. The awareness drive will involve outreach at various levels, from booth-level engagements to district and central-level events in the state capital. A workshop to discuss the campaign will be held on January 9.

On January 17, district-level processions will take place in all district headquarters to further promote the campaign. Minister Singha Roy emphasized that the rally is intended to counter the misleading narratives propagated by certain political parties, particularly the CPIM and Congress, regarding the Constitution.

He criticized these parties for their alleged attempts to undermine Dr. Ambedkar’s legacy, stating that the CPIM has ideological tendencies that oppose the Constitution, while Congress has historically disrespected its architect.