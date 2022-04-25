AGARTALA: Union Minister of State Social Justice and Empowerment Pratima Bhoumik said that BJP would certainly cross the landmark of 50 seats in the forthcoming 2023 assembly elections given the party’s stellar performances in the state polls.

“Nobody had thought that the BJP in Tripura would someday cross the magic figures of 30 in the state assembly. Despite having no elected members, Panchayat board or presence in any other elected body, BJP managed to trounce a political party that was in power for the last 25 years. Today, the entire state appears saffronite. From Panchayat to the assembly we are in majority. And, make no mistake, in the 2023 assembly elections BJP’s total seats will cross 50 out of a total 60”, the union minister said while addressing a party programme at Bishalgarh’s Jangalia under Sepahijala district. The event was organized to mark the occasion of National Panchayat Day.

Speaking on the achievement of the state and central governments, Bhoumik said, BJP has changed the work culture in state government-run offices. People even in the remotest corner of the state are getting services at their doorstep.

“When the Left was in power, people had to queue before the party offices first and then the government offices to get their simple works done. Some people have to make rounds of offices for years if not approved by the party. Today, BJP Karyakartas are reaching out to the beneficiaries. They are helping the people so that paperwork for the central government projects such as Pradhanmantri Awas Yojana gets done easily and effectively on time”, said Bhoumik.

Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bhoumik said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a number of steps to overhaul the system and make government schemes people-centric. We are all working under his guidance to ensure that people get all the benefits”.

Apart from Bhoumik, other senior party leaders of Bishalgarh attended the function. More than 300 voters joined the saffron party in presence of the Union Minister at the event.